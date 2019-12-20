Industry News: Leslie Jones, IMAX, Sylvester Stallone and More!

PRPhotos.com

LESLIE JONES STANDUP SHOW GETS PREMIERE DATE: Leslie Jones‘ first Netflix stand-up comedy special will go live on January 14th. She thanked the directors of her special on Twitter, the Emmy winning duo David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, who also created Game of Thrones. The logline of Jones’ Time Machine: “Leslie Jones is all about having fun. Through the years that fun has encompassed wild times, crazy experiences, celebrity encounters and a few awkward mishaps. Now older, and enlightened, the comedian imparts her hilarious wisdom on all ages. Strap in, because you’re headed on a wild, side-splitting ride from young adulthood to the present with Leslie Jones.”

IMAX CROSSES $1B MARK: Imax reached the $1 billion global box office milestone this year, making 2019 its biggest year yet. With this year’s release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Imax plans to increase its gross significantly. “In an entertainment landscape where people enjoy more choice than ever, demand for The Imax Experience around the world has never been greater,” Richard Gelfond, CEO of Imax, said in a statement. Imax's top titles for 2019 so far include Avengers: Endgame, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Disney's Aladdin remake, Spider-Man: Far From Home and The Lion King.

FACEBOOK TO RUN FIRST SUPERBOWL AD: Facebook has recruited Hollywood stars Chris Rock and Sylvester Stallone to star in its first Super Bowl ad. The pair will highlight Facebook Groups, where users can create specific communities, showing “how people from different backgrounds come together over shared interests and experiences,” per a Facebook rep. The 60-second spot will air during Fox’s February 2nd telecast.

AVA DUVERNAY TO BE HONORED: Ava Duvernay is set to receive the Television Showman of the Year at the 57th Annual ICG Publicists Awards in 2020. The When They See Us director follows in the footsteps of Ryan Murphy, Greg Berlanti, Shonda Rhimes. “Ava DuVernay is the talented force behind some of the most acclaimed works in television and film. Prior to becoming a filmmaker, Ava was an entertainment publicist for 12 years with her own firm,” Publicists Awards Co-chair Sheryl Main said. “She appreciates the importance of creative strategic marketing campaigns and supports the roles of publicists in making a movie. We are proud to honor Ava, her expanding career and growing body of work.”