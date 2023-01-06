Industry News: Leslie Jones, Nicole Kidman, Aubrey Plaza + More!

PRPhotos.com

LESLIE JONES TO BE THE FIRST GUEST HOST FOR THE DAILY SHOW: Leslie Jones will be the first guest host of The Daily Show when the comedy series returns from hiatus during the week of January 17th. E! News reports that Wanda Sykes, D.L. Hughley, Chelsea Handler and Sarah Silverman are also set to take turns behind the desk.

NICOLE KIDMAN TEAMS UP WITH TYLER SHERIDAN: Nicole Kidman is teaming up with Yellowstone creator Tyler Sheridan for the Paramount+ series, Lioness. Variety reports that Kidman will join Zoe Saldana for the CIA drama.

VINCE MCMAHON RETURNING TO WWE: Vince McMahon plans to return to the WWE. McMahon, who retired last year amid a misconduct probe, still controls the company through his ownership of Class B shares. The founder and former CEO informed the WWE board of directors that he plans to name himself executive chairman of the company and former executives George Barrios and Michelle Wilson as new board members.

AUBREY PLAZA TO HOST SNL SEASON OPENER: Saturday Night Live will kick off the new year with Aubrey Plaza and Michael B Jordan. The White Lotus and Emily the Criminal star will host the series premiere on January 21st and the Creed actor will headline the January 28th episode.