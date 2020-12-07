Industry News: Letitia Wright, Sean Connery, Superstore and More!

PRPhotos.com

LETITIA WRIGHT FACES BACKLASH: Letitia Wright has triggered a serious backlash after sharing anti-vaccination post. The Black Panther star posted a now-deleted video on Twitter that made unsubstantiated claims coronavirus vaccines. She was quickly rebuked for being “reckless,” including by her Avengers co-star Don Cheadle, who labelled the video “hot garbage.” On Friday, she tweeted: “My ONLY intention of posting the video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies.”

SEAN CONNERY’S 007 GUN FETCHES $250K+: A gun used by Sean Connery in his first appearance as James Bond in Dr. No snagged $256K in an auction at Julien’s Auctions. Connery died October 31st at age 90. Additional props sold at the auction included a fighter pilot helmet worn by Tom Cruise in Top Gun ($108,000) and Katana sword used by Bruce Willis in the 1994 film Pulp Fiction which sold for $35,200.

SUPERSTORE TO END WITH SEASON 6: NBC is saying farewell to Superstore. The news comes on the heels of the news that star American Ferrera is departing. “Superstore has always been a signature NBC series that has never failed to make us laugh while also thoughtfully examining important issues people care deeply about,” said Lisa Katz, president scripted content at NBC. “This has been an amazing group of writers, producers, actors and crew to work with and we are incredibly grateful for all their contributions. This show will forever hold its place among the top workplace comedies for which we have a cherished history.”

WALT DISNEY SHRINKS: The Walt Disney Company‘s television division is reducing its staff amid a mass reorganization. The scope of the layoffs is unclear, but layoffs are expected to continue until the end of the calendar year, Variety reports.