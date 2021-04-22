Industry News: LeVar Burton, KISS, Hilary Duff + More!

PRPhotos.com

LEVAR BURTON TO GUEST HOST JEOPARDY!: After months of campaigning, LeVar Burton has finally been chosen to guest host Jeopardy!. Jeopardy! confirmed Wednesday (April 21st) that along with Burton, anchor-commentator George Stephanopoulos, broadcaster Robin Roberts, journalist David Faber, and sportscaster Joe Buck will be behind the podium for the final episodes of season 37. NETFLIX CLOSE TO DEAL FOR KISS BIOPIC: Deadline reports that Netflix is near a deal for Shout It Out Loud, the KISS biopic directed by Norwegian filmmaker Joachim Rønning. According to the outlet, the film will have close cooperation from bandleaders Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley. The film will focus on the duo’s friendship as kids in Queens and starting KISS after enlisting guitarist Ace Frehley and drummer Peter Criss. WHOOPI GOLDBERG WORKING ON SUPERHERO MOVIE: Whoopi Goldberg is working on a superhero movie about an older black woman. The View host told Variety, “Since I was a little kid, I’ve been obsessed with. They’re all saving the earth all the time. But do you know who’s really going to save the earth? Old Black women.” Goldberg said the movie will focus on a Black woman learning to use superhero powers later in life. MASTER OF NONE WILL RETURN IN MAY: Netflix has just revealed that Season 3 of Aziz Ansari’s award-winning series Master Of None will premiere sometime in May. Consequence TV reports that filming took place in London last spring and picked back up earlier this year. British actress Naoimi Ackie was spotted on set, sparking rumors that she will play Ansari’s love interest. Lena Waithe will reprise her on-screen role as Denise. EMILIA CLARK PENS COMIC BOOK SERIES: Game of Thrones alum Emilia Clarke has written a comic book series. The three-issue Image Comics Miniseries, M.O.M.; Mother Of Madness, written by Clarke and Marguerite Bennett, follows a single mom named Maya who uses her superpowers to take on human traffickers. EW reports that the first issue drops on July 21st. HILARY DUFF TO STAR IN HIMYM SPINOFF: Hilary Duff will produce and star in Hulu’s forthcoming How I Met Your Mother spinoff, How I Met Your Father. The 10-episode series will feature Sophie, played by Duff, telling her son the story of how she met his father. Original series creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas are on board as executive producers.