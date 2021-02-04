Industry News: Lily Collins, Cardi B, BBC and More!

PRPhotos.com

LILY COLLINS TALKS SEASON 2 OF EIP: Lily Collins is super excited for season 2 of Emily in Paris on Netflix as she celebrates her Golden Globe nom. She tells Deadline: “I think she’s still exploring the prospects. Honestly I think Emily doesn’t even know what will happen, and that’s the beauty of the way that they write the show. She has yet to find all the qualities she maybe is looking for. But that being said, there is that connection with Gabriel, but now she has Camille in that love triangle, so I think there’s still experiences to be had, adventure to be had and she’s still finding herself.”

WAYNE’S WORLD STARS REUNITE: Mike Myers and Dana Carvey are bringing back their Wayne’s World characters for an Uber Eats Super Bowl campaign. They invite Cardi B downstairs to help them out. “Local restaurants need our support more than ever right now,” Myers explained of their decision to bring the party back. Carvey said: “Wayne and Garth are the happiest characters we've ever played, and it just seemed like the world really needs them right now.”

BBC TO MAKE $556M IN CUTS: The BBC plans to cut its content and services budget by $556 million over the next year as it deals with falling income and hyper-inflation. The BBC said: “Additional savings through productivity gains are becoming increasingly difficult and scope savings are now the predominant form of savings for the BBC. In order for the BBC to deliver its public service commitments, support the creative industries and continue to invest in high-quality, world-class, distinctive content for UK audiences, it will have to do more with less income to spend on programmes and services.” TBD how the cuts will be achieved.

SPOTIFY GROWS: Spotify ended 2020 with 155 million paid subscribers, a 24% increase year-over-year. About 345 million people are active monthly users. “In 2020, we believe the pandemic had little impact on our subscriber growth and may have actually contributed positively to pulling forward new signups,” the company said. “Looking ahead, we are optimistic about the underlying trends in the business into 2021 and beyond, however, we face increased forecasting uncertainty versus prior years due to the unknown duration of the pandemic and its ongoing effect on user, subscriber, and revenue growth.”