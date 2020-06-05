Industry News: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Chernobyl, Major Grom and More!

PRPhotos.com

LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA POSTPONES DOC IN SOLIDARITY: Two days before Lin-Manuel Miranda’s documentary We Are Freestyle Love Supreme was set to air, he pulled the plug. The documentary follows the story of the rise of Miranda’s hip-hop improve group. "Today our country, our world struggles to reach an end to this systemic racial injustice, intolerance, police brutality and hate," Freestyle Love Supreme said in a statement on Twitter. "We add our voices to that fight."

CHERNOBYL LEADS BAFTA NOMS: HBO’s Chernobyl leads the 2020 BAFTA TV nominations, with nods in 14 categories. Following the lead is is The Crown, with seven nominations, and six for both Fleabag and Girl/Haji. Chernobyl’snominations included one for leading actor (for Jared Harris) and supporting actor (for Stellan Skarsgard), with 11 on the TV craft side, including original music, production design, writer drama, and special, visual and graphic effects. The Crown's nominations included best drama series, supporting actor (Josh O'Conner) and supporting actress (Helena Bonham Carter), and Fleabag's saw both Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Sian Clifford nominated for best female performance in a comedy series. The show is set to bow July 17th.

MAJOR GROM TRAILER DROPS: The action-superhero film Major Grom and the Plague Doctor, whose characters are based on the cult Russian comic book series, has dropped its first trailer. It hails from director Oleg Trofim (Ice) and DoP Maxim Zhukov (Sputnik), and stars Tikhon Zhiznevskiy and Lyubov Aksenova.

PATRICK DEMPSEY THRILLER JOINS CW LINEUP: The CW has added Devils, an internationally produced thriller starring Patrick Dempsey, to its fall lineup. Alessandro Borghi costars. The show joins DC Universe castoff Swamp Thing, CBS All Access' canceled Tell Me a Story and unscripted mainstays Penn & Teller: Fool Us and Whose Line Is It Anyway.