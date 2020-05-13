Industry News: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Warner Bros., Tiger King and More!

PRPhotos.com

HAMILTON TO DROP ON DISNEY+: Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway hit Hamilton will land on Disney+ on July 3rd, a year ahead of schedule. “I’m so proud of how beautifully [director] Tommy Kail has brought Hamilton to the screen. He’s given everyone who watches this film the best seat in the house,” Miranda said in a statement. “I’m so grateful to Disney and Disney+ for reimagining and moving up our release to July 4 weekend of this year, in light of the world turning upside down. I’m so grateful to all the fans who asked for this, and I’m so glad that we’re able to make it happen. I’m so proud of this show. I can’t wait for you to see it.” Disney reportedly shelled out $75 million for the rights.

WARNER BROS. ON THEATRICAL RELEASES: WarnerMedia’s Warner Bros. CFO John Stephens says the company "continue to work with theater owners" despite taking animated film Scoob! straight to premium on-demand instead of waiting for cinemas to reopen after the novel coronavirus pandemic. "Our launch of Scoob! took a different path than normal because of the virus, and we’ll learn from that," he said about the Friday release, but highlighted that "we understand the importance of … big theatrical releases" for the exhibition sector. Stephens concluded: "We are interested in new ideas, whatever is best for the consumer, but we will continue to work with our partners."

MORE TIGER KING? The filmmakers behind Tiger King—Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin—are considering a series that looks at the 2003 tiger mauling that ended the Siegfried & Roy show for Netflix, plus more on the Tiger King himself, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The viral hit, which garnered 34 million views in its first 10 days of release, has already spawned multiple offshoots starring Nicolas Cage, Rob Lowe, Ryan Murphy and Kate McKinnon.

GAME BASED ON TROLLHUNTERS TO DROP: A new game based on the Trollhunters franchise on Netflix is headed our way September 25th. Guillermo del Toro’s Netflix film starred Emile Hirsch, Charlie Saxton, Lexi Medrano and David Bradley, and they will also voice the game. “Expanding on the bold and creative story that has delighted fans for years, the game brings to life the vivid world of Arcadia Oaks in fun and surprising ways,” Jim Molinets, SVP of production for Universal Games and Digital Platforms, said in a statement.