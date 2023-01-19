Industry News: M3GAN, Amanda Bynes, Susan Sarandon + More!

PRPhotos.com

'M3GAN' SEQUEL ORDERED FOR 2025: Get ready for M3GAN 2.0. According to E! News, Universal Pictures has officially ordered a sequel to the horror film. It’ll hit theaters in January 2025.

SUSAN SARANDON SUPPORTS 'THELMA AND LOUISE' ADAPTATION: Susan Sarandon is supportive of the stage adaptation of Thelma and Louise currently being workshopped with Amanda Seyfried and Evan Rachel Wood. The film’s star told Variety Tuesday (January 17th), “I think that’s fabulous. They’re both great. And I hope they have as much fun and enjoy each other and love each other as much as Geena [Davis] and I did.”

TED LASSO TO RETURN THIS SPRING: Ted Lasso will return to Apple TV+ this spring. The streamer announced Wednesday (January 18th) that the Emmy-winning comedy series will return for Season Three in spring 2023, though a specific date was not revealed.

AMANDA BYNES TO APPEAR WITH 'ALL THAT' CAST AT 90s CON: Amanda Bynes is ready to make her first public appearance post-conservatorship. Deadline reports the actress will join former All That castmates Danny Tamberelli, Kel Mitchell and Lori Beth Denberg at 90’s Con for the show’s largest reunion since the Nickelodeon series wrapped 18 years ago. The convention runs March 17th-19th in Hartford, CT.