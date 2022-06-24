Industry News: Mandy Patinkin, Kit Harington, Selling Sunset + More!

PRPhotos.com

MANDY PATINKIN AND KATHRYN GRODY GET SHOWTIME PILOT: Married couple Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody are getting a Showtime pilot based on their social media videos. The scripted comedy, Seasoned, follows the delightfully tumultuous relationship and life of a successful, gregarious, deeply committed, slightly insane married couple played by Patinkin and Grody – roles they’ve been rehearsing for the last 43 years.

KIT HARINGTON CAME UP WITH THE CONCEPT FOR 'SNOW': Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin confirmed on his blog Thursday (June 23rd) that Kit Harington will reprise his role for the upcoming GOT spinoff, Snow. He wrote, “It was Kit Harington who brought the idea to us. I cannot tell you the names of the writers/showrunners, since that has not been cleared for release yet… but Kit brought them in too, his own team, and they are terrific.”

'SELLING SUNSET' RENEWED FOR TWO MORE SEASONS: Netflix has given Selling Sunset a two-season order, taking it through seasons six and seven. Deadline reports that production will start later this summer.

ROBERT RODRIGUEZ BRINGS NEW 'SPY KIDS' FILM TO NETFLIX: Netflix is teaming up with Robert Rodriguez to create a new family of spies. According to Deadline, the latest Spy Kids chapter will star Gina Rodriguez, Zachary Levi, Everly Carganilla and newcomer Connor Esterson.