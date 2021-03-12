Industry News: Marc Anthony, Claire Foy, Toni Collette and More!

PRPhotos.com

MARC ANTHONY JOINS SOFIA VERGARA IN KOATI: Marc Anthony is joining Sofia Vergara‘s animated feature Koati. The project’s soundtrack will be produced by him and Julio Reyes Copello. The film follows Nachi, a free-spirited coatí; Xochi, a fearless monarch butterfly, and Pako, a hyperactive glass frog, as they embark on an adventure to stop a wicked coral snake Zaina (Vergara) from destroying their rainforest homeland and friends. Marc Anthony said: “I am thrilled to join Sofia in a project where for the first time a renowned team of Hispanic producers, music stars, comedians, and actors come together outside of Hollywood to create an animated movie set up in the Latin American rainforests, which I feel is really exciting and long overdue. I will leave no stone unturned on the music being authentic and celebrating the amazing story and message of Koati. It’s time to show the world, and share what we Latinos have been enjoying for years in a very fun, inspirational film.”

CLAIRE FOY, PAUL BETTANY TO STAR IN A VERY BRITISH SCANDAL: Claire Foy and Paul Bettany are set to lead A Very British Scandal, a follow-up to A Very English Scandal. The three-episode series will follow the split of the Duke (Bettany) and Duchess of Argyll (Foy), a case that featured violence, drugs and sex.

TONI COLLETTE TO MAKE DIRECTORIAL DEBUT: Muriel’s Wedding’s Toni Collette is going behind the camera. Collette will direct Writers and Lovers, an adaptation of Lily King‘s best-selling book. The story follows an aspiring writer whose life is rocked by her mother’s death and a romance with two men.

DC TO CELEBRATE PRIDE: DC is releasing an anthology comic for Pride month featuring LGBTQIA+ charactersincluding Batwoman from the creative team of James Tynion IV and Trung Le Nguyen; Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn by Mariko Tamaki and Amy Reeder; Renee Montoya by Vita Ayala and Skylar Patridge; Pied Piper by Sina Grace, Ro Stein and Ted Brandt; Midnighter by Steve Orlando and Stephen Byrne; Flash of Earth 11 by Danny Lore and Lisa Sterle; and Green Lantern and Obsidian by Sam Johns and Klaus Janson. The book will drop June 8th.