Industry News: Margot Robbie, Kristen Wiig, Judith Light + More!

'BARB & STAR' HEADING TO THEATERS: Barb & Star premiered on video on demand in February, but now the Kristen Wiig–Annie Mumolo comedy will have its chance to be shown in theaters. According to Vulture, The Alamo Drafthouse is premiering the film along with a pre-recorded Q&A with its stars starting on September 19th.

MARGOT ROBBIE JOINS WES ANDERSON FILM: Margot Robbie is the latest actress to join Wes Anderson’s upcoming film, set to begin shooting in Spain later this month. According to The Hollywood Reporter, details are slim, but the cast also includes Anderson regulars Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, and Adrien Brody, alongside newcomer, Tom Hanks.

ROBIN IS BISEXUAL: Robin came out as bisexual in the latest installment of Batman: Urban Legends. In the sixth installment of the comic book, released Tuesday (August 10th), Robin’s alter-ego Tim Drake went out on a date with a man named Bernard Dowd.

JUDITH LIGHT JOINS 'SHINING VALE': Emmy and Tony Award winner Judith Light will play Courtney Cox’s mother in the Starz horror comedy Shining Vale. According to the network, the show centers around dysfunctional family that moves from the city to a small town into a house in which terrible atrocities have taken place. But no one seems to notice except for Pat (Cox), who’s convinced she’s either depressed or possessed.

'WHITE LOTUS' RENEWED FOR SEASON TWO: HBO’s critically-acclaimed six-part limited series, The White Lotus, from Mike White, will return for a second installment. According to HBO, the next chapter leaves Hawaii behind and follows a different group of vacationers as they jet to another White Lotus property and settle in temporarily amongst its inhabitants.