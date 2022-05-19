Industry News: Marnie Schulenburg, Amy Schumer, Yellowstone + More!

PRPhotos.com

MARNIE SCHULENBURG DEAD AT 37: Marnie Schulenburg, a soap actress known for playing Jo Sullivan on the One Life to Live reboot and Alison Stewart on As the World Turns, has died at the age of 37. Her representative, Kyle Luker of Industry Entertainment, told The Hollywood Reporter that the Daytime Emmy-nominated actress died Tuesday (May 18th) in Bloomfield, New Jersey, after being diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer in 2020.

AMY SCHUMER ATTENDS UPFRONTS AS KAMYY KARDASHIAN: Amy Schumer transformed into her alter ego Kamy Kardashian for Hulu’s upfronts presentation on Tuesday (May 18th). The comedian wore baggy ripped jeans a brown bodysuit and a baby blue blazer as she joined her “two new family members,” Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner, on stage for the presentation.

YELLOWSTONE SEASON 5 TO DEBUT ON NOV. 13TH: Yellowstone Season 5 will premiere this fall. The Paramount Network announced on Twitter Wednesday (May 18th) that the Dutton family will be back on November 13th. The supersized, 14-episode season will be split into two parts.

ARMIE HAMMER'S SORDID FAMILY HISTORY TO BE EXPLORED IN DISCOVERY+ SPECIAL: Armie Hammer and his family will be the subject of a Discovery+ special, tentatively titled House of Hammer. According to Vulture, the episode promises to follow five generations of the Hammer family through heir sordid past.