Industry News: Martin Scorsese, Lilly Singh, Dancing With the Stars and More!

PRPhotos.com

MARTIN SCORSESE JOINS PIECES OF A WOMAN: Martin Scorsese has boarded the Venice and Toronto-bound drama Pieces of a Woman, Deadline reports. He will exec produce the first English-language film from Hungarian filmmaker Kornél Mundruczó, a Cannes favorite whose previous credits include Un Certain Regard winner White God. Vanessa Kirby stars in the lead role along with Shia LaBeouf, Molly Parker, Sarah Snook, Iliza Schlesinger, Benny Safdie, Jimmy Fails and Ellen Burstyn. Scorsese commented: “It’s lucky to see a movie that takes you by surprise. It’s a privilege to help it find the wide audience it deserves. Pieces Of A Woman for me was a deep and uniquely moving experience. I was emotionally invested in it from the first scene, and the experience only intensified as I watched, spellbound by the filmmaking and the work of a splendid cast that includes my old colleague Ellen Burstyn. You feel as if you’ve been dropped into the vortex of a family crisis and moral conflict with all its nuances, drawn out with care and compassion but without judgement. Kornél Mundruczó has a fluid, immersive style with the camera that makes it hard to look away, and impossible not to care.”

LILLY SINGH TO STAR IN NBC SKETCH COMEDY: Lilly Singh is making a primetime move to NBC with a two-episode order. "Ten years ago I started playing every character in my sketches because my friends were all 'stop annoying us to be a part of your skits,'" said Singh. "With Sketchy Times, I'm going to play every character because me, myself and I have been training for this moment." The episodes will be shot at Singh’s home.

ABC CONFIRMS DANCING WITH THE STARS PREMIERE: Dancing With the Stars will return to the airwaves on September 14, ABC says. The show will go on Monday nights between 8 pm and 10 pm. The network has revealed a number of changes, with Sharna Burgess and Keo Motsepe returning, while Britt Stewart and Daniella Karagach will get celebrity partners for the first time. ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke told Deadline: “I have seen the presentation from the Dancing with the Stars producers on how we are planning to produce this show, post-COVID and with the health regulations in place because they have the advantage of making it in other territories and I am blown away by the ingenuity and the care which they are producing it. We are bringing all of those innovations to the American broadcast. I’m really confident in their plan.”

CHRISTOPHER NOLAN’S INCEPTION RE-RELEASE TOPS UK BO: A sign of things to come? Warner Bros. rereleased Christopher Nolan’s Inception in the U.K. and Ireland ahead of his Tenet premiere, and the film topped the box office. Tenet will bow August 26th.