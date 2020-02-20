Industry News: Martin Scorsese, Mulan, Francis Ford Coppola and More!

PRPhotos.com

MARTIN SCORSESE JOINS THE CARD COUNTER: Martin Scorsese is teaming up with Paul Schrader again on The Card Counter. Schrader will helm and Scorsese will exec produce the revenge thriller; this marks their fifth collab after Raging Bull, Taxi Driver, The Last Temptation Of Christ and Bringing Out The Dead. Deadline reports that Tiffany Haddish, Tye Sheridan, William Defoe and Oscar Isaac are staring in the film, which follows the story of card players, mysterious gambling financiers, revenge … casinos.

MULAN EARNS PG-13 RATING: Disney‘s Mulan has snagged a PG-13 rating due to “sequences of violence.” The PG-13 rating it a first for Disney’s live-action remakes of animated classics, and the first title from Disney to nab a PG-13 rating since Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales in 2017. The film has been described as more of a fantasy war epic than a musical, a departure for most Disney remakes.

FRANCIS FORD COPPOLA’S THE CONVERSATION LANDS RE-ISSUE: Rialto Pictures is bringing Francis Ford Coppola‘s Palm d’Or winning 1974 classic The Conversation back to theaters. Starting March 20, the film will screen at New York’s Film Forum and Landmark’s Nuart Theatre in L.A., with newly struck 35mm prints.

NEW YORK FILM FESTIVAL WELCOMES NEW HEAD: Eugene Hernandez has been named new director or programming for the New York Film Festival. He tells The Hollywood Reporter that Parasite’s recent best-picture win at the Oscars signals a real sea change in the industry, which he looks forward to navigating. He says: “It's such a great opportunity for us, and a reflection of how open our audiences are, I hope that audiences are more open and willing than ever to explore,” adding, “It's not about any one festival. It's about film culture as a whole. This is a victory for film culture.” The 58th edition runs Sept. 25 to Oct. 11.