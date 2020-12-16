Industry News: Meghan Markle, Chris Pine, Earwig and More!

PRPhotos.com

PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE SIGN SPOTIFY DEAL: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have signed an exclusive podcasting partnership with Spotify. The pair will produce audio programming in a multi-year partnership. The duo signed a mega-deal with Netflix three months ago. A holiday special hosted by the Duke and Duchess will air this month and will feature “stories of hope and compassion from inspirational guests in celebration of the new year.”

CHRIS PINE TO STAR IN DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley are set to helm Dungeons & Dragons, based on a war, treasure hunt and campaign game that uses multisided dice and is overseen by a Dungeon Master. Chris Pine is set to star, but details on the plot are being kept under wraps.

EARWIG AND THE WITCH WELCOMES CAST: Richard E. Grant, Kacey Musgraves and Dan Stevens are among the new recruits to Goro Miyazaki‘s feature, Earwig and the Witch, inspired by Diana Wynne Jones‘ book of the same name. The story follows an orphan named Earwig who lives with a witch until she leaves to find her magical mother.

BAFTA TO MERGE U.S. BRANCHES: BAFTA will merge its New York and L.A. branches to become BAFTA North America, Deadline reports. The change will mean BAFTA North America will have a closer relationship with the U.K. outpost, with the goal of creating a more unified and global strategy.