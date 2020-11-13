Industry News: Mel Gibson, Gotham Awards, Arnold Schwarzenegger and More!

PRPhotos.com

MEL GIBSON, TYRESE GIBSON, MORE SIGN ON FOR DANGEROUS: Scott Eastwood, Tyrese Gibson, Famke Janssen, Kevin Durand and Mel Gibson have all signed on to star in Dangerous, with David Hackl at the helm. Eastwood will play a reformed sociopath fighting a gang of mercenaries.

WOMEN LEAD GOTHAM AWARDS: For the first time, women direct all of the nominees for best feature at the 30th annual IFP Gotham Awards. They include: The Assistant from Kitty Green, First Cow from Kelly Reichardt, Never Rarely Sometimes Always from Eliza Hittman, Nomadland from Chloé Zhao and Relic from Natalie Erika James. The IFP Gotham Awards will be held on Monday, Jan. 11. Chadwick Boseman received a posthumous nomination for his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

NETFLIX SNAGS ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER SERIES: Netflix has nabbed the rights to Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s first scripted TV series, outbidding several other outlets for the spy adventure. The show will feature the Terminator star, along with Monica Barbaro as his daughter.

AMAZON SETS LE BAL DES FOLLES: Amazon has boarded Melanie Laurent‘s Le bal des folles, the first original movie it has set in France. The film is set at the end of the 19th century in Paris, when rebellious women were frequently dubbed insane and institutionalized. Alain Goldman and Axelle Boucai at Legende Films will produce, and the film will land worldwide next year.