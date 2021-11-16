Industry News: Mel Gibson, Queer Eye, Bones + More!

PRPhotos.com

BONES ACTOR HEATH FREEMAN DIES AT 41: Heath Freeman, the actor known for playing a calculating killer on the Fox procedural Bones, has died at 41. His manager confirmed the news to EW. A cause of death has not been disclosed. Model and actress Shanna Moakler paid tribute to Freeman on Instagram, posting a photo of the two of them and writing, “Heartbroken to hear of the loss of my dear friend … You will be so dearly missed and I will cherish every amazing memory we all had…. and we have a lot of great ones!! Godspeed.”

MEL GIBSON PLANS TO DIRECT AND STAR IN LETHAL WEAPON 5: Mel Gibson announced that there will be a Lethal Weapon 5 and he’ll be directing it. Gibson will be taking over the director's chair for Richard Donner, who died earlier this year. He hopes that Danny Glover will be back as Roger Murtaugh.

BOBBY BERK ON SEASON 6 OF “QUEER EYE”: Bobby Berk says Season 6 of Queer Eye, which is set to premiere in 2022, is the “best season yet!” Berk confirms, “It felt like the first time again!” The fab five were filming in Austin, TX in 2020 but had to stop production because of the pandemic. He added, “My husband and I ended up staying in Austin last year for three months. This will be the first season that we ever go back and visit someone that we helped before – the person we started filming with in 2020. It will all be the same episode to you guys, but for us, it was a whole year later. She has been through a lot — that will be a very emotional episode.”

TIFFANY HADDISH PLANS TO HOST TALK SHOW: In a recent interview, actress Tiffany Haddish revealed when she plans to host her own talk show. The comedian told Extra, “There are five things that I must complete before I sit down 179 days of the year and be in a studio. If they want me sooner, come help me finish these five projects.”