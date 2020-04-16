Industry News: Melissa Etheridge, Food Network, The Mandalorian and More!

Melissa Etheridge

SEAN HAYES, MELISSA ETHERIDGE, OTHERS ARE PUZZLED: Jigsaw puzzles are selling out and Hollywood stars like Hugh Jackman, Ellen DeGeneres, Sean Hayes and others are contributing to the old-fashioned gaming boom. WarnerMedia chief Robert Greenblatt tells The Hollywood Reporter that there’s something “zen” about puzzles, adding that he often plays with Hayes or Melissa Etheridge. "We’re constantly glued to our devices these days. But doing a puzzle is a hugely different way of using the mind," he says.

FOOD NETWORK DELIVERS NEW DINERS SERIES: Guy Fieri is cooking up shows in quarantine. The celebrity chef is fronting Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives: Takeout, a three-part run of the show filmed remotely.On April 24, Fieri will check in with Triple D chef all-stars virtually to see how they’re holding up, and each chef will guide him through an at-home rendition of their key meals. “Triple D has always been about hitting the road and celebrating the hard working folks of the restaurant business. And while the restaurants are partially closed and the Camaro is parked, DDD: Takeout is here to show you how your favorite chefs are still cookin it up to keep people fed, support their communities, their families, and their employees,” said Fieri.

THE MANDALORIAN DOC TO BOW ON STAR WARS DAY: The Star Wars spinoff, The Mandalorian, Disney+’s signature series, will share a behind-the-scenes look at the show via an eight-episode docuseries. “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian” is an opportunity for fans of the show to take a look inside and get to see a different perspective, and perhaps a greater understanding, of how The Mandalorian came together and some of the incredibly talented contributors throughout Season 1,” said creator and showrunner Jon Favreau. “We had a great experience making the show and we’re looking forward to sharing it with you.”

HOW MARC MARON IS EXPLORING UNCHARTED TERRITORY: Marc Maron was set to start production on the fourth and final season of GLOW the same day the shutdown went into effect, and since then, he tells The Hollywood Reporter, has been quarantined in L.A. with girlfriend Lynn Shelton. Here’s how he spends a typical day: “Usually I get up and if I'm planning on exercising that day, I will put gym clothes on in the morning and then try to figure out a way to get myself out and running. They closed all the trails so I can't hike, can't go to the gym, so I've been running. Then other days I put on just regular clothes — I always make a point to get dressed like it's a regular day and engage in the day like that. So I get up, I make tea, I have something to eat and then, like, I figure out what I need to chip away at. I put on some music, I've been listening to a lot of records, and there's still a lot of things out in my new [WTF garage] studio that needs to be put together and things that need to be hung up and that need to be organized. I've been keeping oddly pretty busy. And cooking, a lot of cooking.”