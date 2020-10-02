Industry News: Mulan, ABC, Martin Scorsese and More!

PRPhotos.com

THE BOYS, MULAN BREAK NETFLIX HOLD: Amazon’s The Boys and Disney+’s Mulan are the first to crack Nielsen’s top 10 streamed list, normally dominated by Netflix. The show and movie respectively made the top 10 for the week of Aug. 31-Sept. 6 (both debuted Sept. 4). Mulan’s inclusion is a big win as users have to pay $29.99 to watch. "Streaming is definitely having its moment. Among homes that can stream, a quarter of their TV time is spent doing it, and compelling content certainly helps to drive audiences to these streaming services. It’s very encouraging to see clients using our data to evaluate the performance of these programs and how it showcases their own unique audiences," said Scott N. Brown, general manager audience measurement at Nielsen. "The response to Nielsen's streaming top 10 has been very positive, and this week it highlights one studio placing both first and third in our rank. We look forward to the continued expansion of streaming measurement and providing the industry with this much-needed competitive insight."

ABC SETS NEW INCLUSION GUIDELINES: In an attempt to be a “further catalyst for real and sustained change,” ABC has set new inclusion standards for shows. Content strategy VP Simran Sethi said: “These new guidelines are intended to make our content and our sets as inclusive as possible, and will serve as a further catalyst for real and sustained change. We want to take this moment to evaluate systems and habits in an effort to remove barriers to access and opportunity. It’s important for us to look around the room, see who’s not there, and then take the steps to not only bring them in, but also set them up for success.” Standards will encompass on-screen representation, creative leadership, below the line workers, and industry access and career development.

AUSTIN FILM FEST UNVEILS LINEUP: The 27th annual Austin Film Festival has revealed its 2020 virtual lineup, including the U.S. bow of Jonah Malak's Dave Not Coming Back, and world bows for Paul Kowalski's Paper Tiger and Felipe Mucci's Two Deaths of Henry Baker, starring Gil Bellows and Tony Curran. The show will run October 22-29th.

FILMMAKERS WARN OF MOVIE THEATER EXCTINCTION: Dozens of powerful filmmakers, including Barry Jenkins, Clint Eastwood Seth Rogan, Steve McQueen and Martin Scorsese joined the National Association of Theatre Owners, the Directors Guild of America and the Motion Picture Association in urging Congress to help movie theaters struggling amid the pandemic. They warned that theaters may simply not survive without help, adding that 93% suffered losses of 75% in the second quarter of 2020. "I am extraordinarily grateful for the unprecedented support from our industry partners and the talented and concerned members of the movie industry creative community," NATO president-CEO John Fithian said in a statement. "The value of their recognition of the unique importance of movie theaters to our communities, culture, and economy, and their support before Congress of the unique needs of movie theaters in this pandemic cannot be underestimated."