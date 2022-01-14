Industry News: Murderville, Degrassi, Quantum Leap + More!

PRPhotos.com

WILL ARNETT ANNOUNCES IMPROVISATIONAL 'MURDERVILLE' SERIES: Will Arnett announced Thursday (Jan. 13th) that his new comedy series, Murderville, will premiere February 3rd on Netflix. The six-episode series will feature a new murder case and a celebrity guest star each week. The twist is that the celebrity will have to improvise because “they have no idea what is about to happen to them.” The first season will feature guest stars like Annie Murphy, Conan O’Brien, Ken Jeong, Kumail Nanjiani, Marshawn Lynch and Sharon Stone.

'DEGRASSI' IS COMING TO HBOMAX: A new version of Degrassi will debut on HBOMax in 2023. WarnerMedia Kids & Family announced Thursday (Jan. 13th) that the popular teen drama will return with 10 hour-long episodes that explore “a group of teenagers and school faculty living in the shadow of events that both bind them together and tear them apart.”

PETE DAVIDSON TO STAR IN THRILLER: Pete Davidson will star in the horror-thriller movie, The Home, from Purge director James Demonaco. Deadline reports that the production is set to begin later this month.

PILOT ORDERED FOR 'QUANTUM LEAP' FOLLOW-UP: Quantum Leap is getting a reboot at NBC. According to Deadline, the the follow-up to the 1990s sci-fi series will be set in the present day. A new team will work to restart the Quantum Leap project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries of the machine and what happened to Dr. Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula).