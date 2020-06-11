Industry News: Netflix, Mia Goth, AMC and More!

PRPhotos.com

NETFLIX LAUNCHES BLACK LIVES MATTER COLLECTION: Netflix has launched a Black Lives Matter collection of films, TV shows and documentaries to help people better understand the experiences of Black Americans. Titles include Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods (out Friday); Ava DuVernay's 13th and When They See Us; Mudbound; Orange Is the New Black; Dear White People; and Barry Jenkins' Moonlight, among others. Netflix announced the decision on Netflix, writing: "When we say 'Black Lives Matter,' we also mean 'Black storytelling matters.’ With an understanding that our commitment to true, systemic change will take time — we're starting by highlighting powerful and complex narratives about the Black experience." The collection is accessible now.

NETFLIX PERMANENTLY PULLS CHRIS LILLEY SHOWS: Netflix has removed four comedy shows featuring outspoken Australian performer Chris Lilley due to questionably racist depictions of characters in shows that many have previously objected to.

MIA GOTH, MORE SET FOR CRIME THRILLER: Niamh Algar (The Virtues), Mia Goth (Suspiria) Billy Howle (Outlaw King), Paapa Essiedu (Gangs Of London), Nick Frost (Hot Fuzz) and Aisling Bea (Living With Yourself) will lead the ensemble cast of crime-thriller Sweet Dreams, launching ahead of the Cannes virtual market. Writer-director Carl Tibbets (Black Mirror) is leading the so-called “Fargo in England” tale. Tibbetts commented: “I am thrilled to be working with this fantastic cast and to be partnering with Amp and Stigma on my second feature. Sweet Dreams is Pulp Fictionin Martin Parr’s England. An action-packed pitch-black ensemble crime-thriller. Think No Country For Old Men, Fargo in England, and In Bruges and Shallow Grave. Funny, dark, violent and heartwarming; it has it all”.

AMC THEATRES ANALYSTS LOWER ESTIMATES: AMC Theaters’ first-quarter are not great, and Wall Street analysts say that “AMC remains a high risk story.” MKM Partners analyst Eric Handler concluded a report published early on Wednesday, even though he also emphasized that "the company appears sufficiently capitalized to avoid bankruptcy in 2020." He lowered his 2020 and 2021 financial estimates "to reflect changes to our forecasted revenue for both the U.S. and European box office."