Industry News: Netflix, Sundance Institute, Sony and More!

NETFLIX RELEASES 10 DOCUMENTARIES FOR FREE: Netflix has released 10 educational documentary films and series for free on YouTube. Among the releases: Ava DuVernay‘s 13th, the docuseries Our Planet, Knock Down the House featuring Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and episodes of Babies. “We hope this will, in a small way, help teachers around the world,” the company said in a blog post.

SUNDANCE INSTITUTE LAUNCHES RELIEF FUND: Sundance Institute has launched a $1 million relief fund for independent creators. “This moment calls for a radical shift in strategy in the way we support independent artists in film, media, and theatre. We are launching a $1 million urgent fund to support the immediate needs of artists in our community, as well as other filmmakers in need and organizations that share our focus on inclusive storytelling,” the Sundance Institute said in a statement on Friday. One-third will go toward Sundance artists, and two-thirds will go to other artists through other nonprofits.

SONY SNAGS JULIA CHILD DOC: Imagine Documentaries and CNN Films has partnered on a documentary on celeb TV chef Julia Child, with Betsy West and Julia Cohen documenting. Sony Pictures Classics acquired the rights to the film, titled Julia.

HBO MAX + JJ ABRAMS: HBO Max is greenlighting three drama series from J.J. Abrams and Katie McGrath‘s Bad Robot Productions. They are: Overlook, based on Stephen King‘s The Shining; Duster, an original from Adams and Justice League Dark, with DC Comics.