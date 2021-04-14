Industry News: Netflix, The Hitman’s Bodyguard, ER and More!

PRPhotos.com

NETFLIX RENEWS BRIDGERTON: Netflix is bringing Shonda Rhimes’ Bridgerton back for two more seasons. The pickup gives the hit show a total of four seasons; Season 2 is in production. "Bridgerton swept us off our feet. The creative team, led by Shonda [Rhimes], knew the material and delivered a beautiful, emotional, romantic drama for our members. They have some exciting plans for the future, and we think audiences will continue to swoon for this show. We’re planning to be in the Bridgerton business for a long time to come," said Bela Bajaria, vp global TV at Netflix, in a statement.

TRAILER FOR THE HITMAN’S BODYGUARD DROPS: The sequel for The Hitman’s Bodyguard is set to drop this summer after delays. The first trailer dropped Tuesday. The film stars Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek and is set four years after the events of the original.

ER REUNION IS ON: George Clooney, Noah Wyle, Julianna Margulies and Anthony Edwards have signed on to join other cast members of the classic hospital drama ER, from NBC. They will appear in an Earth Day episode of Stars in the House, a YouTube series benefiting The Actors Fund and waterkeeper Alliance. The ER reunion episode is set for Thursday, April 22 at 8pm ET.

PARAMOUNT SNAGS RIGHTS TO THE SPACE BETWEEN: Paramount Pictures has won the television licensing rights to The Space Between, starring Kelsey Grammer. The film hails from Dallas Buyers Club producer, Rachel Winter, and is set to hit theaters April 23rd. William Fichtner (MOM), Julia Goldani Telles (The Affair), Jackson White (Mrs. Fletcher), Paris Jackson (Gringo), and Andy Daley also star.