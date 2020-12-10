Industry News: Nicolas Cage, Will Smith, Sienna Miller and More!

PRPhotos.com

NICOLAS CAGE TO HOST HISTORY OF SWEAR WORDS: Nicolas Cage has signed on to host an unscripted comedy series for Netflix called History of Swear Words. The show will explore the origins, pop culture usage and impact of curse words. This comes after Cage signed on to star in Joe Exotic for Amazon. The six-episode series will examine a different word every time.

WILL SMITH’S WILL FROM HOME RENEWED: Snapchat is renewing Will Smith‘s Will From Home for a second season. The 10-episode holiday edition will launch December 14th, with episodes airing daily. The first season premiered in April and was watched by 35 million users.

SIENNA MILLER WANTS HOLLYWOOD TO FOLLOW CHADWICK BOSEMAN’S LEAD: Sienna Miller has spoken out about Chadwick Boseman sharing a portion of his salary with her when he learned he was making more than she in 21 Bridges. She tells Variety that she hopes his positive action will inspire more: “Just take a beat: What that guy did for that woman — what can I do now? Let’s have some more transparency, at least. Let’s be fair.”

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN TO MAKE FILM DEBUT: Kourtney Kardashian is making her debut on film with a cameo appearance in He’s All That, starring TikTok influencer Addison Rae and Tanner Buchanan. The gender-swapped reboot of 1999’s She’s All That is directed by Mark Waters.