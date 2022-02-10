Industry News: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Russell Crowe, Adam Driver + More

Getty Images

'OBI-WAN KENOBI' TO DEBUT IN MAY: Disney CEO Bob Chapel announced during the company’s earnings call on Wednesday (Feb. 9th) that the next Star Wars series, Obi-Wan Kenobi, will premiere on May 25th. The Disney+ series stars Ewan McGregor, reprising his role from the prequel trilogy. Hayden Christensen is also expected to return as Darth Vader.

RUSSELL CROWE JOINS 'KRAVEN THE HUNTER': Russell Crowe will join Aaron Taylor Johnson in Sony’s Marvel movie, Kraven the Hunter. According to The Hollywood Reporter, details about Crowe’s role are being kept under wraps but Taylor-Johnson has already signed a multipicture deal to play the titular antihero best known as Spider-Man’s nemeses. The film is slated for a January 13th, 2023 release.

ADAM DRIVER JOINS 'FERARRI': Deadline reports that Michael Mann has cast Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz and Shalene Woodley for his biopic about racing mogul Enzo Ferrari. Driver joins Ferrari as a replacement for Hugh Jackman, who was originally attached in the title role. Cruz will play Enzo’s wife, Laura while Woodley will play his mistress, Lina Lardi.

TRAILER DROPS FOR 'FIRESTARTER' REMAKE: The trailer for Blumhouse Productions’ remake of Stephen King’s Firestarter dropped Wednesday (Feb. 9th). The update stars Zac Efron as Andy, the father of a little girl with the destructive ability to create fire. Firestarter is in theaters and streaming on Peacock May 13th.