Industry News: Ocean’s Eleven, Riverdale, Jersey Shore + More!

PRPhotos.com

MARGOT ROBBIE TO PRODUCE AND STAR IN NEW 'OCEAN'S ELEVEN' FILM: Margot Robbie is re-teaming with her Bombshell director Jay Roach for a new Ocean’s Eleven movie. Her publicist told People the project is “an original Ocean’s film set in the ‘60s.” Robbie is slated to star in the project and produce alongside Roach, her husband Tom Ackerly and Michelle Graham.

STEPHANIE MCMAHON TO STEP AWAY FROM WWE: Stephanie McMahon is stepping away from the WWE in order to focus on her family. Stephanie, a former wrestler, and the WWE’s Chief Brand Officer tweeted Thursday (May 19th), “As of tomorrow, I am taking a leave of absence from the majority of my responsibilities at WWE. WWE is a lifelong legacy for me and I look forward to returning to the company that I love after taking this time to focus on my family.” She is the daughter of the entertainment empire’s founders, Vince and Linda McMahon and wife to wrestler, Triple H. The couple shares three daughters.

'RIVERDALE' TO CONCLUDE WITH SEASON 7: Riverdale will end its run on The CW at the conclusion of it’s upcoming seventh season. According to Deadline, series star KJ Apa addressed the crowd at the CW upfronts, saying “I’m sad to be saying goodbye to Riverdale next season, to our sets, to our crew, to our producers, to our CW family but I can speak for everyone, for Cammy, Cole, Lili and the rest of our cast that we are so grateful for everyone’s support. To the fans, without the fans, none of this would be possible.”

'JERSEY SHORE' CAST SPEAKS OUT AGAINST REBOOT: The original cast of Jersey Shore is speaking out against MTV’s forthcoming reboot, Jersey Shore 2.0. Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, JWoww, Pauly D and Angelina Pivarnick tweeted a collective statement Thursday (May 19th) that read, “As a cast took a chance with a network in need, we put our most vulnerable moments on television for the world to see. We gave our all over the past 13 years, became a family and continue to open our lives for the world. So please understand that we are not in support of a version that will exploit our original show, our hard work and authenticity to gain viewers.”