Industry News: Oliver Stone, Cannes, Padma Lakshmi and More!

PRPhotos.com

OLIVER STONE’S JFK REVISITED SCOPPED UP: Altitude Film Sales has closed the sales on several territories for JFK Revisited, Oliver Stone’s new documentary about the film re-examination of John F. Kennedy’s assassination. Kevin Costner starred in JFK. The film, narrated by Whoopi Goldberg and Donald Sutherland, will bow at Cannes July 12th.

CANNES IS SET: As Cannes Film Festival prepares to open, Deadline reports that there is very little visible action on the ground. France has lifted most COVID restrictions, but the Delta variant is circulating. The film festival opens today (Tuesday) and runs through Saturday, July 17th. Leo Corax’s Annette, starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, opens the festival.

PADMA LAKSHMI WANTS GABE ERALES INVESTIGATED: Top Chef crowned Gabe Erales winner of season 18, and fans were not happy. As many will recall, Erales was fired from his exec chef post at Comedor over claims that he harassed female employees. Now, Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi is saying that they filmed the season before the allegations. She also called for an investigation, saying that Bravo should then “consider its best action.”

1844 NABS RIGHTS TO 50: 1844 Entertainment has snagged the rights to Jorge Cuchi’s 50 (or Two Whales Meet on the Beach). The film stars José Antonio Toledano as Félix and Karla Coronado as Elisa, two teenagers who tackle the 2016 social media phenomena Blue Whale Challenge together. In the “challenge,” players are assigned tasks which start small, but culminate in self-harm and suicide.