Industry News: Pauly Shore, Louis CK, Sean Penn + More!

'THE CROWN' SET ROBBED: Police are investigating the theft of over $200,000 worth of props from the set of The Crown. According to Variety, over 350 items were taken, including a replica Fabergé egg, a grandfather clock clockface, a dressing table, crystal glassware and silver and gold candelabras. A spokesperson for Netflix told the outlet, “We can confirm the antiques have been stolen and we hope that they are found and returned safely. Replacements will be sourced, there is no expectation that filming will be held up.”

SEAN PENN FILMING DOCUMENTARY IN UKRAINE: Sean Penn is in the Ukraine filming a documentary about the country’s conflict with Russia amid the invasion that began Wednesday (Feb. 23rd) night. Penn is shooting the film for Vice, and met with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky this week. According to the Daily Mail, Penn also attended a government press briefing Thursday (Feb. 24th).

SALLY KELLERMAN DEAD AT 84: Sally Kellerman died Thursday (Feb 24th) morning at the age of 84. Her son, Jack Crane, told The Hollywood Reporter that the actress, best known as “Hot Lips” Houlihan in the film M*A*S*H, passed away in California after a battle with dementia.

LOUIS CK SCHEDULED TO PERFORM IN UKRAINE: Louis CK is reportedly planning to perform in Kyiv, Ukraine this weekend despite the Russian invasion. A fan tweeted a graphic Wednesday (Feb. 23rd) that read, “Dear attendees, Louis C.K. performance will take place, as planned, on February 25 and 26, 2022. Tickets for Louis C.K. show purchased earlier remain valid for new dates and do not require an exchange.”

PAULY SHORE SHOPPING MEMOIR: Pauly Shore is shopping a memoir about his “rise and fall from fame.” Page Six reoprts that Shore is penning the book with Us Weekly deputy features editor and former People writer Gillian Telling. She told the outlet, “After I interviewed Pauly Shore for a feature in People in 2021, I was like, ‘Jesus, this guy has so many insanely rich stories, the world needs to hear them. Who else grew up in a comedy club on the Sunset Strip in the ’70s, ’80s, and 90s, got super famous and then lost it all – and survived to tell the tales.”