Industry News: Peacemaker, Larry David, Kate McKinnon + More!

'PEACEMAKER' RENEWED FOR SEASON 2: Peacemaker has been renewed for a second season on HBO Max. Creator James Gunn and star John Cena announced the news on social media Wednesday (Feb. 16th) morning. Gunn is set to direct and write all episodes for the new season.

HBO TO AIR LARRY DAVID DOCUMENTARY: Deadline reports that HBO will air The Larry David Story, a two-part documentary about the award-winning producer/writer and comedian, on Tuesday, March 1st at 9 PM. The film also will be available for streaming on HBO Max.

KATE MCKINNON JOINS 'BARBIE' CAST: According to Deadline Kate McKinnon is set to join the cast of Barbie. The film will center around the iconic Mattel doll line with Margot Robbie in the title role and Ryan Gosling playing the part of her boyfriend, Ken. No word yet on McKinnon’s role.

JOHN DIMAGGIO WILL NOT JOIN 'FUTURAMA' REVIVAL: John DiMaggio will not return as the voice of Bender for Futurama’s latest revival. The actor wrote on Twitter Tuesday (Feb. 14th), “Bender is part of my soul and nothing about this is supposed to be disrespectful to the fans or my Futurama family. It’s about self-respect. And honestly, being tired of an industry that’s become far too corporate and takes advantage of artists’ time and talent.” Deadline reports that DiMaggio felt the salary proposed for the Hulu series was not competitive based on the success and name recognition of the original show.