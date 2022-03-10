Industry News: Pete Davidson, The Penguin, Obi-Wan Kenobi + More!

Getty Images

PETE DAVIDSON TO STAR IN SITCOM: Deadline has learned that Pete Davidson will be headlining his own comedy series inspired by his life. The Saturday Night Live star is poised to play the lead in the project, tentatively titled Bupkis. The series will be produced by SNL creator Lorne Michaels’s Broadway Video and Universal Television.

TONY AWARDS TO AIR ON JUNE 12TH: The 75th Annual Tony Awards will return to the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 12th, in a four-hour television and streaming event that will be broadcast live coast to coast for the first time. The event can be seen on CBS or streamed on Paramount+.

'THE PENGUIN' PICKED UP AT HBO MAX: HBO Max announced Wednesday (March 9th) that The Penguin (working title) has given a straight-to-series order. The limited series stars Colin Farrell in the title role and expands upon the world filmmaker Matt Reeves has created for Warner Bros. Pictures’ global blockbuster The Batman.

DISNEY+ DROPS 'OBI-WAN' TEASER: Disney+ dropped a new teaser Wednesday (March 9th) for their forthcoming series, Obi-Wan Kenobi. The clip shows the titular hero hiding out in Tatooine while the Empire is on the hunt for the Jedi Master. The series, starring Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan and Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader, will premiere Wednesday, May 25th.