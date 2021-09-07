Industry News: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Kristen Stewart, Last of the Right Whales and More!

PRPhotos.com

PHOEBE WALLER-BRIDGE EXITS MR. AND MRS. SMITH: Phoebe Waller-Bridge is out at Mr. and Mrs. Smith, a straight-to-series order at Amazon. The remake of the Brangelina film stars Donald Glover; the stars had different creative visions, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Glover will remain on board and a new co-star will be found. The split was reportedly amicable.

ALBERTO BARBERA TALKS DUNE, KRISTEN STEWART: Venice Film Festival chief Alberto Barbera opened up about the stellar lineup this year. He told Deadline: “I think this is an exceptional year in terms of quality. I can’t remember in the last decade being in the same situation. We saw so many good movies during the selection process that we didn’t know how to handle it. We had to turn away some movies that in a normal year we would have been happy to invite.” He said that he saw both Dune and Kristen Stewart in Spencer as Oscar shoe-ins.

LAST OF THE RIGHT WHALES TRAILER DROPS: The first trailer for Last of the Right Whales, from Nadina Pequeneza, has debuted. The story follows a group of people working to save the sea mammal from extinction. The doc will bow in 2022.

RINA TAKEDA IN TALKS FOR CHUNGKING MANSIONS: Japanese action star Rina Takeda, Korean actress and model Go Joon-hee, Hong Kong actress Wiyona Yeung, and Singaporean actors Desmond Tan and Rebecca Lim are reportedly in talks to join Chungking Mansions, a Hong Kong zombie film. The action-thriller will film mostly in English and tell the story of a group of people trying to save themselves from zombies.