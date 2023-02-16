Industry News: Poker Face, The Premise, Digman + More!

'POKER FACE' GETS A SECOND SEASON: Peacock has renewed Poker Face. On Wednesday (February 15th), the streamer announced that the weekly mystery series, starring Natasha Lyonne, will return for a second season.

'THE PREMISE' CANCELED: TV Line reports that B.J. Novak’s The Premise will not return for a second season. The long-dormant anthology series ran for one season via FX on Hulu in the fall of 2021.

DANIEL RADCLIFFE JOINS 'DIGMAN': Andy Samberg’s adult animated series, Digman, is rounding out it’s voice cast. According to Variety, Maya Rudolph, Daniel Radcliffe and Jane Lynch are among the talent that will be joining the series, which will premiere March 22nd on Comedy Central.

KAITLIN OLSON JOINS DETECTIVE PILOT: Kaitlin Olson is set to lead the ABC detective drama pilot based on the French series, HPI. Variety reports that Rob Thomas will serve as showrunner.