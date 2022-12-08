Industry News: Princess Diaries, Yellowjackets, Kevin Bacon + More!

JULIE ANDREWS WILL NOT RETURN TO THE 'PRINCESS DIARIES': Julie Andrews doesn’t expect to return for the third installment of the Princess Diaries. She told Access Hollywood Tuesday (December 6th), “It’s probably not going to be possible at this point. It’s how many years later and I’m that much older and Anne (Hathaway), the princess, now the queen, is so much older and I am not sure if it would float or run.” However, she says she’s up for an on-screen reunion with Hathaway, adding, “She’s a great friend.”

KEVIN BACON SCORES TOP TEN 'BILLBOARD' SONG: Kevin Bacon has scored his first solo entry on a Billboard songs chart thankns to The Guardians of the Galaxy Hollywood Special. The track, “Here It Is Christmastime” debus at No. 7 on Holiday Digital Song Sales, No. 10 on Rock Digital Song Sales, and No. 27 on the all-genre Digital Song Sales Chart. He is co-billed with the Old 97’s.

'YELLOWJACKETS' TO RETURN IN MARCH: Showtime announced Wednesday (December 7th) that Yellowjackets will return for Season 2 on March 24th, 2023. Lauren Ambrose and Simone Kessell will join the existing cast including Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Tawny Cypress and Christina Ricci.

MARGOT ROBBIE WANTS HARLEY QUINN TO HOOK UP WITH POISON IVY: Margot Robbie wants her Harley Quinn character to hook up with Poison Ivy. She told ComicBook.com, “I have been pushing for that for years. I cannot tell you how hard I’ve been pushing for that.”