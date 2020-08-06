Industry News: Rachael Ray, Love Island, Who’s the Boss and More!

PRPhotos.com

RACHAEL RAY HEADED TO APP: Rachael Ray‘s 30 Minute Meals is back, and will be rebooted on the Food Network Kitchen app, instead of the network. Discovery, which owns the network, will launch 20 episodes this fall. The shows are being filmed in Ray’s upstate home. The app is available for free to Amazon Fire TV customers. Ray said: “After just about 20 years, I’m finding the work of writing and sharing my meals more gratifying and fulfilling than ever. The meals I’m making and the time I’m sharing with my husband and audience from our home has brought me closer to not only my connections in life but to myself. The shows and food I’m producing right now are the truest expression I’ve ever shared. I’m insanely grateful and fortunate for the opportunities and challenges 30 Minute Meals continues to present me with.”

LOVE ISLAND IS A GO: The second season of the series of CBS’ Love Island is set for filming in Las Vegas, with cast members living and filming in seclusion. The show will bow on August 24th. Host Arielle Vandenberg and narrator Matthew Hoffman will return, with cast members to be announced closer to the premiere date.

WHO’S THE BOSS REBOOT IN THE WORKS: An update of the 1980s sitcom hit Who’s the Boss is in development at Sony, with O.G. stars Alyssa Milano and Tony Danza set to star and executive produce. The new show will follow Samantha (Milano) as a single mother living in her retired father’s (Danza) house.

REN & STIMPY REVIVED: ViacomCBS will reinvent the adult animated series Ren & Stimpy for a new generation. Ren & Stimpy are returning to TV after nearly 25 years on Comedy Central. The updated show is the latest push into adult animated content for ViacomCBS, which also greenlit Daria spinoff Jodie, updates of Beavis & Butt-Head and Clone High.