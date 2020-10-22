Industry News: Raya, Legally Blonde, Rebel Wilson and More!

PRPhotos.com

DISNEY DROPS RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON TRAILER: Disney has shared a teaser trailer for Raya and the Last Dragon, set for a March 12, 2021 release. The Southeast Asia-inspired fantasy follows Raya, voiced by Kelly Marie Tran, and the last dragon, Sisu, voiced by Awkwafina. Don Hall and Carlos Lopez Estrada direct.

LEGALLY BLONDE 3 DELAYS RELEASE: Legally Blonde 3 has pushed back its release date to May 2022. Reese Witherspoon is reprising her role as a sorority girl-turned-lawyer Elle Woods. The MGM production was slated to open this February, but the pandemic changed everything. Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor wrote the screenplay; a director has not been set, co-stars have not been named and plot details are under wraps.

REBEL WILSON SETS NON-COMEDY ROLE: Rebel Wilson is branching into the drama space with The Almond and the Sea Horse, a feature adaptation of Kaite O’Reilly’s play. Wilson will star alongside Janet McTeer. Tom Stern will direct with Celyn Jones. “The Almond And The Seahorse will be a journey into the lives of two couples whose lives become irreversibly altered through simple twists of fate,” said director Stern. “We will join them in their search for new relevance in this new reality, a search that is both tragic and comedic as their worlds turn upside down. The film will be directed jointly; bridging image, drama and performance into a poignant tale of humans striving for meaning and love.”

JUSTIN LIN TO DIRECT FINAL TWO FAST & FURIOUS: Justin Lin will direct the 10th and 11th films in the Fast and Furious franchise, concluding the franchise. He is currently in post-production on F9. Vin Diesel will lead the final two, with Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster and Nathalie Emmanuel likely joining.