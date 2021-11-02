Industry News: Real Housewives, Netflix, Snapchat and More!

PRPhotos.com

REAL HOUSEWIVES GOES INTERNATIONAL: Andy Cohen announced Monday that Bravo is greenlighting The Real Housewives of Dubai. While the format has been used across the world, this is the first official international version. Production has not yet begun, but it will premiere next year on Bravo. Casting has not yet begun. Per a press release, the series will put the spotlight on “a group of women navigating their relationships, careers and supremely lavish and ultra-wealthy lifestyles in the United Arab Emirates. With the desert paradise of Dubai as the backdrop, this billionaire’s playground is known for its over-the-top opulence, jaw-dropping modern architecture and wild nightlife scene.”

NETFLIX & CHILL: Netflix has launched Chilleez, plushies based on its profile icons and its viral reputation for attracting viewers who want to … Netflix and chill. They go on sale on November 12th and cost $24.99.

SNAPCHAT INKS DEAL WITH NBC: Snapchat is partnering with NBCUniversal to bring audio clips from hits like Bridesmaids, The Office, Parks and Recreation, Back to the Future, Shrek and Saturday Night Live to the social platform. “NBCUniversal has an iconic catalog and we know Snapchatters will love adding quotes from their favorite movies and series to their Snaps to help perfectly express the moment,” Ben Schwerin, Snap’s svp content and partnerships, said in a statement. “NBC has been a tremendous and long-standing partner to Snap and we’re thrilled to continue to innovate together on new experiences for our community.”

KEVIN BEGGS TO CHAIR BANFF: Lionsgate Television Group chair Kevin Beggs is set to replace Randy Lennox as chair of the Banff World Media Festival’s Board of Directors. He will oversee the general direction of the world-renowned festival, which is entering its 43rd year. The festival is on now and will end November 7th.