Industry News: Reminiscence, Trevor Donovan, Kate McKinnon and More!

LISA JOY’S REMINISCENCE BACK ON: Warner Bros. pulled Lisa Joy‘s feature directorial debut Reminiscence temporarily, but the Hugh Jackman thriller will hit theaters again now on Labor Day weekend. It will also land on HBO Max at the same time. It was previously set to drop April 16. Also scheduled for Labor Day: Paramount‘s Jackass and Screen Gems/Constantin‘s reboot of Resident Evil starring Kaya Scoldelario.

TREVOR DONOVAN JOINS DENNIS QUAID IN RONALD REAGAN BIOPIC: Trevor Donovan, best known for his role in 90210, has been cast in the upcoming Ronald Reagan biopic, titled Reagan. It stars Dennis Quaid as the 40th president, from childhood through the highest office in the nation. Donovan will play his Secret Service agent John Barletta. It is expected to bow in 2022.

KATE MCKINNON IS OUT: Kate McKinnon was set to star as Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout, but has left the Hulu drama. Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that the show will go on without her.

CLORIS LEACHMAN’S CAUSE OF DEATH REVEALED: Cloris Leachman died at 94 from a stroke, according to her death certificate. COVID-19 was listed as a contributing factor. The Mary Tyler Moore Show star was cremated on February 7th. She is survived by her daughter Dinah Englund, who was by her side when she died.