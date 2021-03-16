Industry News: Robbie Williams, The Talk, Sesame Workshop and More!

PRPhotos.com

ROBBIE WILLIAMS BIOPIC SELLS WIDE: Michael Gracey‘s Better Man, a biopic based on the life of singer Robbie Williams, has clinched multiple multi-million dollars across the world, Deadline reports. Production is slated to begin this summer, and the story will follow the life of Williams as he battles demons in his personal and professional life.

THE TALK ON HIATUS: The Talk is going on a brief hiatus after CBS announced it would look into the exchange between Sharon Osbourne and co-host Sheryl Underwood after she defended Piers Morgan‘s remarks about Meghan Markle.

SESAME WORKSHOP CREATES DIVERSITY ROLE: Sesame Workshop, behind Sesame Street, has promoted vice president of public affairs and special events Wanda Witherspoon into the newly created role of Chief DEI Officer, The Hollywood Reporter reported. “Having directly witnessed Sesame Workshop's impact on diverse communities around the world for more than twenty years, I am thrilled to now lead our efforts to ensure that same impact extends within the organization,” Witherspoon said in a statement. “As we redouble our efforts to authentically represent and support children everywhere, I look forward to creating sustainable change and opportunities for Sesame Workshop staff that reflect our deep commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.”

TOKYO INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL REVAMPS: The Tokyo International Film Festival is making major operational changes, to reflect the influence former Japanese diplomat Hiroyasu Ando, who was appointed festival chairman in 2019 and has vowed to boost the festival's global relevancy. “TIFF is about to undergo a major transformation,” Ichiyama said in a statement. “I hope that I can make full use of my experience and knowledge and contribute to that transformation.” Tokyo previously said it would take place in a hybrid in-person/online format for its 34th edition, which runs Oct. 30-Nov. 8 this year.