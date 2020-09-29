Industry News: Rocky, Samuel L. Jackson, James Cameron and More!

PRPhotos.com

ROCKY AND LEGALLY BLONDE CONCERT SERIES PLANNED: Rocky and Legally Blonde will get the Films in Concert treatment from MGM and TCG Entertainment. The tour series is set to bow July 2021. Audiences can look forward to performances by a full symphony orchestra playing in sync to the films. Robert Marick, MGM’s Executive Vice President Global Consumer Products and Experiences, said, “MGM is looking to create additional ways that fans can interact with and enjoy their favorite stories and characters well beyond the end credits of the film. The concert events for both Rocky and Legally Blonde are part of our strategy of developing meaningful experiences that fans will love. TCG are true experts in this space and we couldn’t have asked for better partners as we kick off this brand-new initiative.”

SAMUEL L. JACKSON DOCUMENTARY SELLS WIDE: Samuel L. Jackson‘s television documentary series Enslaved: The Lost History of the Transatlantic Slave Trade will launch worldwide after broadcasters in 130 territories purchased the six-part series. Jackson hosts and executive produced the series; it premiered September 14th on EPIX.

JAMES CAMERON SHARES AVATAR UPDATE: James Cameron told his Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger that the Avatar sequels are on their way. He spoke virtually from New Zealand during a chat for the 2020 Austrian World Summit. Cameron said: “We’re 100% complete on Avatar 2 and sort of 95% complete on Avatar 3.” He said they lost “about four and a half months” due to COVID, but added: “We’re able to operate. We’re able to shoot and have a more or less normal life here. We were very fortunate, so I don’t see any roadblocks to us getting the picture finished, getting both pictures finished.”

NBCU TO SHOOT IN AUSTRALIA: NBCUniversal will shoot three TV productions—Joe Exotic, Young Rock, Irreverent—in Australia over the next 18 months. “The plan leverages resources from across the three NBCUniversal television studios that are housed under the Universal Studio Group umbrella, including the production infrastructure which will be overseen by leading Australian production company Matchbox Pictures,” the company said.