Industry News: Roku, Yasmin Finney, Oscars and More!

ROKU ACCUSES GOOGLE OF ANTICOMPETITIVE BEHAVIOR: Roku and Google are fighting again. On Monday, Roku warned YouTube TV customers that Google’s service may no longer be on tap. “We are sending this email to update you on the possibility that Google may take away your access to the YouTube TV channel on Roku,” Roku says in an email notice to customers. “Recent negotiations with Google to carry YouTube TV have broken down because Roku cannot accept Google’s unfair terms as we believe they could harm our users.”

HEARTSTOPPER CAST FINALIZED: Netflix has set its cast for Heartstopper, See-Saw Film‘s eight-part adaptation of Alice Oseman‘s YA graphic novel of the same name. Yasmin Finney joins Jose Locke and Kit Conner, along with William Gao, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Cormac Hyde-Corrin, Tobie Donovan, and Rhea Norwood. Game Of Thrones actor Sebastian Croft also stars.

OSCARS REACTIONS OVERSEAS: Sunday’s Oscars inspired celebrations across the world, but not in China, despite the historic victories for China-born Nomadland director Chloe Zhao. Chinese media curbed coverage of the Oscars after comments from Zhao resurfaced. Broadcasters in China and Hong Kong did not air the ceremony.

JOSH HARTNETT JOINS THE FEAR INDEX: Josh Hartnett is set to lead The Fear Index for Comcast‘s Sky. The four-part thriller is based on Robert Harris‘ bestselling novel of the same name. Left Bank, of The Crown fame, is producing.