Home » Entertainment » Industry News: Rupert Evans, Lucy Hale, Armie Hammer and More!

Industry News: Rupert Evans, Lucy Hale, Armie Hammer and More!

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

RUPERT EVANS SET FOR BRIDGERTON SEASON 2: Rupert Evans has joined Shondaland’s Bridgerton for Season 2. The Charmed alum will play Edmund Bridgerton, a devoted husband who shares eight children with Violet (Ruth Gemmell). Season two will focus on Anthony (Jonathan Bailey). Production is underway in London. 

LUCY HALE TO STAR IN RAGDOLL: Ragdoll, a new AMC thriller starring Lucy Hale, has started production in London. She plays Lake Edmunds, a new recruit at the London Metropolitan Police. Her character is intent on finding a murderer known as the Ragdoll Killer. 

MILES TELLER REPLACES ARMIE HAMMER: Miles Teller is set to play Al Ruddy in The Offer, a behind-the-scenes film about the making of The Godfather. He is taking on the role from Armie Hammer, who exited amid misconduct allegations. 

CHARLIE HENSON IS OUT: British director Charlie Henson has been removed from Netflix’s After Life starring Ricky Garvais. He has also been suspended from BAFTA following misconduct allegations. Henson denies wrongdoing.

Related Articles

Eminem Releases Remix Of ‘Killer’ Featuring Jack Harlow And Cordae
Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari Arguing Over Finances Amid Split
Royal Tea: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William and More
Celebrity Gossip: Danny Masterson, Matthew Perry, Gavin MacLeod and More!
Megan Thee Stallion And DaBaby Lead BET Awards Nominations
Industry News: Kelly Clarkson, Tony Awards, Chadwick Boseman + More!