Industry News: Ryan Reynolds, Norman Lear, The Sandman and More!

RYAN REYNOLDS SIGNS ON FOR SNAPCHAT SERIES: Ryan Reynolds is set to star in a Snapchat series from Will Smith‘s Westbrook Media. Ryan Doesn’t Know will follow the actor as he learns new crafts—ice sculpting, latte art, axe throwing—with the help of experts. The 12-episode series will launch January 30th.

NORMAN LEAR TO RECEIVE CAROL BURNETT AWARD: This year at the Golden Globes, Norman Lear will receive the third annual Carol Burnett Award. “Norman Lear is among the most prolific creators of this generation,” said HFPA President Ali Sar. “His career has encompassed both the Golden Age and Streaming Era, throughout which his progressive approach addressing controversial topics through humor prompted a cultural shift that allowed social and political issues to be reflected in television. His work revolutionized the industry and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is honored to name him as the 2021 Carol Burnett Award recipient.” Lear has produced iconic series like One Day at a Time, All in the Family and Good Times.

NETFLIX SETS THE SANDMAN: Netflix‘s adaptation of Neil Gaiman‘s comic book series The Sandman has recruited Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry and Sanjeev Bhaskar to star. The series is being pitched as a blend of modern myth and dark fantasy, with contemporary fiction and historical drama thrown in for good measure.

GOT EYES ANIMATED SERIES: An adult animated Game of Thrones drama is in the early stages of development at HBO Max, according to The Hollywood Report. The effort would be part of a larger bid to expand George R.R. Martin‘s fantasy drama world. Multiple projects are in the works.