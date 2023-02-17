Industry News: Ryan Seacrest, Evangeline Lilly, Johnny Knoxville + More!

MARK CONSUELOS TO REPLACE RYAN SEACREST ON 'LIVE!': Ryan Seacrest is leaving Live! with Kelly and Ryan after six years with the program. The American Idol host announced Thursday (February 16th) that he plans to leave when the singing competition series starts up again this spring. He will be replaced by co-host Kelly Ripa’s husband, Mark Consuelos.

EVANGELINE LILLY TURNED DOWN 'X-MEN': Evangeline Lilly once turned down Hugh Jackman’s offer to join the X-Men. The Ant-Man and the Wasp star told the Happy Sad Confused podcast that he approached her on behalf of producers while they were working together on the 2011 film, Real Steel. She recalled, “I was like, ‘No. It doesn’t interest me. I’m not interested. I was like, ‘I feel like such a dick because I’m talking to an X-Men! The X-Men! And I’m telling him, ‘No that doesn’t appeal. Like, what?!’ I felt so rude!”

JOHNNY KNOXVILLE UPSET ABOUT 'REBOOT' CANCELLATION: Johnny Knoxville is not happy about Reboot’s cancellation at Hulu. The Jackass star told Vulture, “Hopefully I’m not coming off as angry or sad. I’m so appreciative of all that has happened, but of course I’m a little pissed at the way it ended.”

MARC MARON HAD A 'RIDICULOUS' 'WAY OF THE WATER' AUDITION: Marc Maron told the Happy Sad Confused podcast that he had a “ridiculous” audition for Avatar: Way of the Water. The comedian admitted that he had “nothing invested” in role before adding, “Why the f**k would I want that job?” He continued, “Dude, I don’t even remember the first one.”