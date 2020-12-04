Industry News: Sabrina, Olivia Colman, MTV and More!

PRPhotos.com

BEGINNING OF THE END OF SABRINA: New Year’s Eve will mark the beginning of the end of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. The fourth and final season of the Netflix series starring Kiernan Shipka will bow December 4th. The trailer for the show has dropped, with the Eldritch Terrors descending upon Greendale.

OLIVIA COLMAN, ANYA TAYLOR-JOY TO LEAD CINDERELLA: Olivia Colman and Anya Taylor-Joy have signed on to lead BBC‘s Cinderella: A Comic Relief Pantomine. Colman will play the fairy godmother while Taylor-Joy plays the title role.

PRODUCERS TO NOTIFY UNIONS OF COVID: Hollywood is adjusting its protocols amid a rise in COVID-19 cases. The new rules mandate that producers must notify the unions of their testing plans around the holidays and any positive test results. Several productions have been shut down, including Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, where three cast members also reportedly tested positive for COVID.

MTV ENTERTAINMENT GROUP COMMITS $250M TO BIPOC: ViacomCBS‘ MTV Entertainment Group is committing $250 million over the next three years to nurture content from women and BIPOC-owned and operated production companies. “As a former showrunner, this endeavor is something very close to my heart,” said MTV Entertainment president of content and chief creative officer Nina Diaz. “Having come up on the production side where this kind of pipeline didn’t exist, it is a great privilege to help launch a new generation of creative powerhouses into production ownership.”