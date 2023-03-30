Industry News: Sam Heughan, Grown-ish, Succession + More!

PRPhotos.com

SAM HEUGHAN JOINS 'THE COUPLE NEXT DOOR': Sam Heughan is sticking with Starz. TVLine reports that the Outlander star is set to play an “alpha traffic cop” in The Couple Next Door, a six-part thriller commissioned by Starz and the UK’s Channel 4. The series co-stars Eleanor Tomlinson, Jessica De Gouw and Alfred Enoch.

'GROWN-ISH' ENDS WITH SEASON 6: Grown-ish is ending with season six. According to TVLine, the final season will be split in two parts with the first half airing this summer.

'BLUE BLOODS' RENEWED FOR SEASON 14: Blue Bloods has been renewed by CBS for a 14th season. Deadline reports that stars Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan and Will Estes are set to return for the 2023-24 season.

'SUCCESSION' CAUSES BURBERRY BAG TO GO VIRAL: Succession’s Season 4 premiere made the $3,000 Burberry handbag carried by Cousin Greg’s date Bridget go viral. 3DLook, a virtual fitting room company that analyzed the Google Trends data surrounding the episode, told Harper’s Bazaar UK that searches for the accessory skyrocketed after the episode aired. It seems viewers think it’s the perfect accessory to "fit flat shoes for the subway," a "lunch pail" or to "slide across the floor after a bank job."