Industry News: Scott Pilgrim, Avatar, Big Beasts + More!

'SCOTT PILGRIM' CAST REUNITES FOR ANIME SERIES AT NETFLIX: Netflix has announced a Scott Pilgrim anime series that will reunite the original film’s cast. Variety reports that Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Satya Bhabha, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Brie Larson, Alison Pill, Aubrey Plaza, Brandon Routh, Jason Schwartzman, Johnny Simmons, Mark Webber, Mae Whitman and Ellen Wong will all reprise their Scott Pilgrim vs The World roles.

MICHELLE RODRIGUEZ DOESN'T WANT HER 'AVATAR' CHARACTER TO RETURN: Michelle Rodriguez does not want to appear in an more Avatar sequels. The Fast & Furious actress told Vanity Fair that she told director James Cameron he couldn’t bring her Avatar character back from the dead because it’s happened three times in her career and a fourth time would be “overkill.”

TOM HIDDLESTON TO NARRATE 'BIG BEASTS:' Tom Hiddleston will narrate the Apple TV+ wildlife series Big Beasts. According to Deadline, the series, which has been in the works for two years, will feature species filmed across 17 countries including the gray whale, the elephant seal, the giant otter, the gorilla, the hippopotamus, the brown bear, the ostrich, the orangutan, the tiger and the polar bear.

NBC CANCELS 'DANCING WITH MYSELF:' NBC is dropping Dancing with Myself. The dance competition series, which starred Nick Jonas, Liza Koshy and Shakira will not return for a second season.