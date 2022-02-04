Industry News: ‘Scream’, Dakota Johnson, ‘Yellowstone’ + More!

PRPhotos.com

'SCREAM' SEQUEL GREENLIT: Deadline reports that the Scream franchise will continue to grow. Following the box office success of the latest installment, Spyglass Media Group and Paramount Pictures have given the green light to move forward with another sequel.

DAKOTA JOHNSON IN TALKS FOR 'MADAME WEB': According to E! News, Dakota Johnson is in talks to play the main character in Madame Web. The Hollywood Reporter writes that S.J. Clarkson, who has worked on Jessica Jones, is set to direct the film for Sony..

'SUPERNATURAL' SPINOFF IN THE WORKS: A Supernatural spinoff has been greenlit by The CW. TVLine reports that the prequel, executive produced by original series star Jensen Ackles, will center around Dean and Sam Winchester’s parents. It will be told from the perspective of their eldest son Dean, with Ackles narrating.

'YELLOWSTONE' RENEWED FOR SEASON 5: Paramount Network announced Thursday (Feb. 3rd) that Yellowstone will return for a fifth season. Additionally, guest stars Jen Landon (Teeter) and Kathryn Kelly (Emily) have been promoted to series regulars. The drama will set to begin production in May.

LESLIE JORDAN AND TRACEE ELLIS ROSS TO ANNOUNCE OSCAR NOMINATIONS: The Academy announced Thursday (Feb. 3rd) that Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross will host the announcement of the 94th Oscars nominations on Tuesday, February 8th at 8:18a.m. ET. The Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 27th at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC.