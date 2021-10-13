Industry News: Scream, Netflix, Mark Hamon and More!

PRPhotos.com

SCREAM DROPS TRAILER: Scream, the 2022 movie that brings back O.G. stars Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Courteney Cox, plus newbies Jack Quaid, Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega has released its first trailer. Wes Craven’s first Scream was released 25 years ago and deconstructed horror tropes. This fifth installment will hit theaters January 14th.

NETFLIX & OMAR SY SIGN DEAL: Following the success of Lupin, Netflix and French star Omar Sy have signed a multi-year film deal, a first for the streamer with a French creator. “I have experienced Netflix’s collaboration with artists and their passion to bring unique and diverse stories to homes all over the world,” said Sy, adding that he was “happy to have the opportunity to extend the relationship and look forward to this next step of our journey together.”

MARK HAMON EXITS NCIS: NCIS regular Mark Hamon ended his run as a series regular. The CBS procedural drama shows Harmon’s character Timothy McGee giving up the badge to stay in Alaska. In his final episode, Gibbs said he feels a “sense of peace” there that he hasn’t felt since the deaths of his first wife Shannon (Darby Stanchfield) and daughter Kelly (Mary Mouser), and that he’s “not ready to let it go.”

DENISE RICHARDS & PATRICK MULDOON SHARES PEEK: The first production stills from The Junkyard Dogs, starring Denise Richards and Patrick Muldoon are out. The film follows a dog named Houdini and his adventures trying to prevent robberies in his neighborhood.