Industry News: Selena Gomez, Eddie Murphy, Jason Momoa + More!

SELENA GOMEZ TO LAUNCH TWO SHOWS WITH FOOD NETWORK: Selena Gomez has two new shows in the works for the Food Network. The network announced Wednesday (May 16th) the Only Murders In The Building star will host “celebration-focused series just in time for the holidays,” and follow that up with a show featuring “some of the best chefs in the country in a quest to cook their most popular dishes when she visits their kitchens.”

ALEC BALDWIN JOINS 'KENT STATE': Alec Baldwin is joining the cast of the upcoming feature film Kent State. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is set to bring to life the events of May 4th, 1970, when four students were shot and killed by the National Guard during a campus protest against the Vietnam War. Baldwin will play Kent State president Robert I. White.

'TONIGHT SHOW' STAFFERS TO GO ON UNPAID LEAVE: Staffers at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon will not be paid after this Friday (May 19th). A source close to NBC told HuffPost that non-writing staff members are being put on an “unpaid leave of absence” as the writers strike continues.

AMY SCHUMER'S NEW NETFLIX SPECIAL TO DEBUT JUNE 13TH: Amy Schumer's new standup special will make its debut next month. Netflix announced Wednesday (May 16th) that Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact will premiere June 13th on Netflix.

JASON MOMOA TO SERVE AS SHARK WEEK'S MC: Aquaman himself is set to lead the Discovery Channel’s 35th annual Shark Week. The network announced Wednesday (May 19th) that Jason Momoa will serve as master of ceremonies for the annual event.

EDDIE MURPHY IN TALKS TO STAR IN 'PINK PANTHER' REBOOT: Variety has confirmed that Eddie Murphy is in talks to star as Inspector Closeau in MGM’s forthcoming reboot of The Pink Panther. The Pink Panther”franchise began with the 1963 comedy film starring Peter Sellers as Inspector Jacques Clouseau. The role has also been played by Alan Arkin, Roger Moore and Steve Martin.