Industry News: Sex & The City, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, MacGruber + More!

'SEX AND THE CITY'S' MALE CAST RETURNS: The men of Sex and The City are back. HBO Max announced Wednesday (June 9th) that Mario Cantone will reprise the role of “Anthony Marentino,” David Eigenberg be back as “Steve Brady,” Willie Garson returns to the role of “Stanford Blatch” and Evan Handler will resume the role of “Harry Goldenblatt” in the Max Original series And Just Like That… Executive Producer Michael Patrick King said in press release, “Everyone at And Just Like That… is thrilled to be able to continue the storylines of these beloved Sex and the City characters with the actors who made them so lovable.”

TRAILER GIVES FIRST GLIMPSE OF JESSICA CHASTAIN AS TAMMY FAYE BAKKER: Get a glimpse of Jessica Chastain as the legendary evangelist Tammy Faye Bakker in the first trailer for The Eyes of Tammy FayE. The biopic follows Tammy Faye and Jim Bakker, played by Andrew Garfield, as they rise from a bible school couple to the world’s biggest televangelists and their downfall due to fraud charges and Jim’s tabloid scandal involving rape accusations from a church secretary. The Eyes of Tammy Faye opens in theaters September 17th.

'ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST' AXED: Deadline reports that NBC has opted not to renew the musical dramedy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, for a third season. Peacock, the streaming home for the series, has also declined to renew the show, which aired it’s Season 2 finale last month.

'THE OFFER' ADDS COLIN HANKS, GIOVANNI RIBISI AND DAN FOGLER: Giovanni Ribisi, Colin Hanks and Dan Fogler are joining Matthew Goode and Miles Teller in The Offer. According to Deadline, the making-of-the-Godfather miniseries is slated to air on Paramount+. Teller will star as Al Ruddy, the two-time Oscar-winning producer of The Godfather. The series will follow Ruddy as he works to get the film off the ground.

SAM ELLIOT, LAURENCE FISHBURN AND MICKEY ROURKE JOIN 'MACGRUBER': Peacock dropped a new list of actors joining the cast of the MacGruber Wednesday (June 9th). According to Variety, Sam Elliott, Laurence Fishburn, and Mickey Rourke are joining the returning movie cast of Will Forte, Kirsten Wiig, and Ryan Phillippe. The series picks up MacGruber’s story after he’s been imprisoned for over a decade.